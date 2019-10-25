Corazón Healdsburg and the city of Healdsburg have decided it is not possible to safely put on the planned Día de los Muertos event on Sunday, Oct. 27 on the Healdsburg Plaza.
In addition, the city of Healdsburg has also decided to postpone its Explorium park/arts master planning event scheduled for Saturday, October 26.
The Kincade Fire north of Healdsburg, combined with the anticipated high wind events and possible power shutdowns that are expected to take place beginning Saturday evening, Oct. 26, and continuing through Monday, Oct. 28, are not conditions that can support a safe and successful event for the community.
Corazón Healdsburg, the American Red Cross and the city of Healdsburg are collaborating on the operation of an active evacuation shelter and are redirecting their energies to supporting residents of Northern Sonoma County during this disaster event.
Visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/corazonhealdsburg for updates regarding a possible future date for bringing the community together soon.
Corazón Healdsburg is leading a community-based resource and recovery effort for those impacted by the Kincade Fire. All of those impacted are invited to apply for financial support, housing, replacement items and additional resources through Corazón by applying for recovery funds through the “Community and Unity Fund” that has been established for Geyserville residents and those impacted by the Kincade fire. Applications are available onsite at the Healdsburg Community Center, 1557 Healdsburg Ave, Room 13, or by e-mail request through info@corazonhealdsburg.org or via Facebook at facebook.com/Corazonhealdsburg.
