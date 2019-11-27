Honoring the dead — Corazon Healdsburg and the city put on the rescheduled Dia de los Muertos celebration on Nov. 20 in the parking lot adjacent to city hall and along Grove Street.
Traditional dances and live music drew crowds to the stages while kids could also enjoy a slew of games and face painting in traditional skull style. A row of food vendors was also available. Finally, the holiday would not be complete without ofrendas and other dedications to those who died.
The celebration was rescheduled due to the Kincade Fire, which burned over the official holiday date.
Photos Andrew Pardiac
