Healdsburg Unified School District (HUSD) students are actively engaging in distance learning, however, some families are still without internet access and the district is hoping to purchase 50 Wi-Fi hotspots to distribute to those in need, according to an update from Erin Fender, the district’s director of curriculum and instruction.
Fender gave a report on the progress of distance learning at the HUSD school board’s most recent virutal meeting on April 6.
“We wanted to provide you with an update on how things are going … and to let you know how distance learning has begun. We are by no means there yet. The vast majority of our kids are engaged in it, but we are still working on connectivity issues,” HUSD Superintendent Chris Vanden Heuvel said during the meeting.
Some 45 hotspots have been distributed to Healdsburg junior high and high school students. Fifty-four Chromebooks have been distributed to students in transitional kindergarten to second grade and 75 have been distributed to students in grades three to five, according to Fender.
There are 11 families without internet at Healdsburg Elementary School and 12 families from Fitch Mountain Charter without internet, Fender said.
“We are desperately trying to get more purchased,” Fender said, noting that many of the providers have not been returning calls. “We’d like to purchase 50 more hotspots.”
In the meantime, the district has been working to get families who need an internet connection set up with internet essentials with Comcast for $10 a month, or via unlimited data plans where you can use your phone as an internet hotspot.
Fender said teachers are being innovative in terms of finding ways to connect with every student, whether it’s through FaceTime or the “WhatsApp” messaging app.
“They are as nervous as anybody making sure there are equitable experiences for all of our students,” Fender said.
She added that each grade level has a host of bilingual staff members so families and their students can get help in either written or verbal communication.
Fitch Mountain Charter is also making use of Facebook for posting “read aloud” videos and at home math games and activities.
HUSD Board of Trustees President Donna del Rey asked Fender what percentage of students are participating in distance learning.
“I would say less than 5% are not engaging based on materials being collected and contact logs,” Fender said. She added that she was surprised to see how many elementary learning packets were picked up on Friday, April 3.
For junior and high school students, teachers are providing weekly assignments via Powerschool, an online learning app, and Google Classroom.
Fender said 85 to 90% of students have engaged in their assignments.
“We are trying to ensure that they are actively engaged with all six or seven of their teachers, you have to do auto and math, you don’t get to choose one over the other,” Fender said.
She added that they are also seeing a high level of engagement in career and technical education classes such as culinary and auto shop.
The district is also improving its use of Zoom and Fender said no Zoom meetings have been crashed so far by other uninvited Zoom members popping in to cause trouble.
“We have it secure and there has been a legal update. Our IT manager has been amazing on hoping on this and getting the controls in place,” Fender said. “There has been no Zoom bombing in our district as of yet.”
Other resources for students
Diane Conger, director of student support services, said a good portion of her department’s focus is on supporting the mental wellness of HUSD students at this time.
Conger said the district has created a “warm line” phone line for students or families who may be looking for mental health services or referrals. She said while it is not a crisis line, they are trying to triage student’s mental health needs with the new phone line.
District counselors also met after press time on Wednesday, April 8 to discuss and brainstorm ways students can stay connected with one another.
She added that student counseling sessions are still going on virtually and individual distance learning plans are being created for students in the district with IEP’s, (individual education programs).
The district has also ordered 500 thermometers to provide to families.
In terms of food service, Vanden Heuvel said last Friday, April 3, the district served 500 meals. He said they are also hoping to take food service on the road and deliver meals to families who may feel leerly about going out to pick up food packages.
