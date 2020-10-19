The agenda looks light for this week’s Healdsburg Unified School District (HUSD) school board meeting on Oct. 21, however, the board is set to discuss the district’s progress on equity work as they launch into a partnership with the Acosta Educational Group.
The meeting will be held virtually via Zoom and will start at 6 p.m.
Recognitions
The district’s technology department will receive special recognition for their work in providing students and staff with the proper equipment for distance learning and internet access for households who need connectivity.
Robotics teachers Patricia Murphy and Robin Grayhorse will recognize several students for their success in the Healdsburg Junior High School robotics program.
For over a decade the junior high has provided an in-depth robotics and mechanical engineering for its students. The program typically participates in the Sonoma County Robotics Challenge, however, the event was canceled this year due to the pandemic.
As an alternative, students participated in an at-home challenge and were tasked with building a unique contraption out of recycled materials and with coding their own elaborate world via the Minecraft game.
Reports and action items
Healdsburg High School student Vikram Johnson will be sworn in as the new student school board trustee. Student trustees typically provide updates and reports on high school happenings and sometimes provide input on certain matters.
HUSD Superintendent Chris Vanden Heuvel will provide an update on the district’s equity work and partnership with the Acosta Educational Partnership group (AEP), an organization that helps districts with equity and unconscious bias training and with the creation and implementation of ethnic studies programs.
At a September board meeting the district’s director of curriculum and instruction, Erin Fender, introduced the AEP concept and the organization’s proposal.
The Acosta proposal includes:
● Plans for work with the AEP ethnic studies institute for teachers where teachers would work on practicing ethnic studies pedagogy.
● Custom collaboration with the Marce Becerra Academy, the high school credit recovery program.
● Culturally responsive, sustaining and humanizing professional development days for teachers including help with lesson planning, community projects and policy.
● Guidance and consultation services in ethnic studies curriculum development.
● Quarterly ethnic studies check ins.
Costs for each of the services vary but range from $250 to $6,000, but funding opportunities include aid from Corazon Healdsburg and from the Healdsburg Education Foundation.
At the time of the meeting, Trustee Judy Velasquez and School Board Vice President Aracely Romo-Flores suggested bringing in the folks behind Acosta — Dr. Curtis Acosta and Carlos Hagedorn — to provide a presentation so the board could get a better understanding of the scope of the proposal.
Acosta and Hagedorn will now provide the suggested presentation and will discuss the scope of the project and its outcomes.
In addition to the Acosta report, there will be a discussion on the Title I Program, which provides federal funds for services for socio-economically disadvantaged students. Fender will also provide an update on the Title III Program, which provides federal funds for services and resources for limited English proficient and immigrant students.
The amount of Title III funds distributed to a district is based on the number of English learners and immigrant students (HUSD does not currently receive funds for immigrant students due to low numbers in the district).
Each presentation will include a breakdown of Title I and III expenditures and proposed budget and allocations for 2020-21.
The plan for Title I allocations for 2020-21 includes a preliminary allocation of $235,443, which will go toward paraprofessionals, adaptive software, intervention services and toward the Marce Becerra Academy.
The proposed allocation of Title III funds for the year is $32,833.
School business reports
In the school business section, the district’s director of business services, Debbie Odetto, will present to the board an update on learning loss mitigation and elementary and secondary school emergency relief fund budgets.
The learning loss mitigation funding consists of three funding sources, CARES Act aid, CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Fund and the state General Fund.
According to the agenda item report, “The focus for the use of the funds is to support pupil academic achievement and mitigate learning loss related to COVID-19 school closures.”
