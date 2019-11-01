The fire evacuation drill that was scheduled for the Fitch Mountain area on the morning of Saturday, Nov. 2, has been canceled. No new time for the drill has been confirmed at this time.
This drill had been planned by the county and city of Healdsburg before the Kincade Fire and subsequent actual evacuations began.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.