A DUI hit and run collision that occurred Sept. 14 on the 700 block of University Street between Healdsburg High School and Fitch Mountain Elementary School led to the citation and arrest of several individuals with extensive history of DUIs.
Around 1:45 p.m. Healdsburg Police Dispatch received a call reporting a collision that had just occurred with a vehicle and a light pole on University Street. According to the Healdsburg Police Department the vehicle was occupied by three individuals at the time of the accident.
Shortly after the collision occurred the driver and the front seat passenger reportedly exited the vehicle and fled on foot.
When officers arrived at the scene they located 29-year-old Healdsburg resident Fernando Santiago Diaz and found multiple open and partially consumed beer bottles in the vehicle that was involved in the collison.
According to a statement released by the police department, Santiago Diaz had reportedly been in the back seat of the vehicle at the time of the collision and had suffered a head injury. He was found to have two citable, zero bail warrants for a prior DUI, driving on a suspended license and violation of probation.
“He was cited for his warrants and released from the scene,” according to the statement.
Healdsburg officers then responded to the suspected driver and passenger’s residence on the 600 block of University Street and observed the suspected passenger who fled the scene of the collision, 36-year-old Marciano Loza Diaz, driving away from the residence.
Officers contacted Loza Diaz and determined that he was also driving under the influence. He was also found to be on probation for a prior DUI and was arrested.
The suspected driver of the vehicle, 30-year-old Efrain Lopez Diaz, was contacted in the driveway of his residence and was arrested on charges of felony DUI, felony hit and run and violation of terms of probation. Lopez Diaz was on two counts of probation for two prior DUIs.
Lopez Diaz and Loza Diaz were both booked into the Sonoma County Jail and the vehicle was towed from the scene.
