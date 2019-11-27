Gobble gobble — Healdsburg community members gathered at the Healdsburg Senior Center on Nov. 25 for an early Thanksgiving meal provided by the Healdsburg Noon Rotary Club and the senior center.
Heaps of turkeys with pools of gravy and mashed potatoes were served to a total of 81 guests. Scrumptious looking fruit and pumpkin pies were also served.
Photos Katherine Minkiewicz
