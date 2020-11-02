big flag

It’s Election Day, and the votes will be rolling in soon. 

Healdsburg City Council
Three seats are open.VOTES%
Charles A. Duffy00%
David Hagele00%
Doralice Handal00%
David R. Jones00%
Ariel Kelley00%
Skylaer Palacios00%
 
 
Measure T
 VOTES%
Yes00%
No00%
 
 

We'll also update, as appropriate, county issues that could impact Healdsburg. Stay tuned. 

Measure O - Sonoma County
 VOTES%
Yes00%
No00%
 
 
Measure P - Sonoma County
 VOTES%
Yes00%
No00%
 
 
Measure DD - Sonoma County Transportation Authority
 VOTES%
Yes00%
No00%
 
 
Measure BB - North Sonoma County Healthcare
 VOTES%
Yes00%
No00%
 
 

News nonprofit CalMatters is providing updates on state and national elections using numbers from the California Secretary of State's Office. Results for the following charts reflect the state, rather than just Sonoma County. 

