At a special meeting held yesterday evening, Nov. 17, the Healdsburg Planning Commission approved the major design review and conditional use permit (CUP) for a 221-unit senior living facility proposed for the North Village project at the north end of town at 16977 Healdsburg Avenue.
30 of the 221 independent living units at the future Enso Village Senior Living Facility will be income restricted and the site will also offer 54 assisted living and/or memory care beds.
The project will sit on a 16-acre site that will be home to a campus of seven barn-aesthetic inspired buildings, courtyards, a farming area, meditation room, indoor pool, a two-level car parking facility and a secondary residential area with a two-story structure.
The parcel was previously an industrial site used for lumber work in the 1990s and has since been remediated, graded and paved for future developments.
According to the agenda item packet, the senior living community is a collaboration between Kendal — a Quaker-based retirement community provider — and the San Francisco Zen Center.
Susan O’Connell of the San Francisco Zen Center, the largest Soto Zen Buddhist organization outside of Asia, attended the virtual meeting on Tuesday night to talk about the concept behind the Enso project.
“It’s our hope that what we are doing is creating a first of its kind senior living community that has a focus on mindful aging, the joys of nature, environmental stewardship and contemplative care,” O’Connell said.
The Zen Center and Kendal are both 50-year-old organizations that have worked together on this project since its inception.
In terms of design elements, the 427,500 square-foot collection of buildings will feature simple lines, flat roofs, natural colors, rustic materials like wood and corrugated metal, and other design features that reflect the area’s agrarian roots.
Each building will have a barn-like shape but will be contemporary in nature.
In their design renderings the architects addressed a few concerns that commissioners voiced earlier at a February design workshop.
A more subdued color palette was swapped for alternating colors of greys, green and redwood, the window inlay design option was altered to provide more shade and the ground parking spaces were angled.
Landscaping elements will include drought resistant and fire safe plantings, trees for shade, raised garden beds and structural focal points such as benches and walkways. The sidewalks will be six feet in width to provide ample room for walking and biking and a variety of trees will be planted near the sidewalks in order to provide shade.
Commissioner Dan Petrik voiced that he’d like to see the trees clustered together in order to provide even more shade for folks. Healdsburg city staff said they can add a condition to the design review and CUP that stipulates the addition of a more robust tree planting plan.
Regarding parking there will be 270 onsite parking spaces as well as a two-tiered car barn with a mechanized vehicle lift system that can run on a backup generator in the event of a public safety power shutoff or an emergency.
Petrik and Commissioner Phil Luks had previously mentioned a concern regarding blindspots and turning out of the facility’s parking lot and driveway.
According to the agenda item report, a driving access evaluation report was conducted and prepared in July by W-Trans and the report found that the driveway would not pose a safety problem.
“The main campus fronts on Street A and Street B (recently renamed Boxheart Drive and Dovetail Lane). Two driveways are located on the Street A frontage. The first is a two-way driveway providing ingress/egress for the south parking lot, and the second is a one-way entry to the main entry/valet/loading zone for the project,” the agenda report states.
The project will also implement several sustainability measures designed to “Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design” gold standards. These measures include utilizing all electric systems — except for the pool heater, a comprehensive water conservation strategy, bike and vehicle sharing, use of electric vehicles, the installation of 37 electric vehicle charging stations and a farm-to-table approach to all food served in the community.
To address fire safety and emergency preparedness the Enso team worked with the Healdsburg fire and police departments to create an emergency preparedness and evacuation plan as well as a vegetation management plan. The project site is located within a CalFire designated moderate fire hazard severity zone.
Since the Enso project is consistent with the Healdsburg 2030 General Plan, the North Entry Area Plan, the North Village Development Agreement, and the land use code, city staff recommended that the commission approve the design and the CUP. The commission voted unanimously to do so and said they believe the project will be a great addition to the community.
“Overall I think the project will be a great addition to town,” Luks said.
Commissioner Vesna Breznikar said while the grey color scheme isn’t her favorite she thinks the project is “wonderful” overall.
“It is a fantastic project and is beautifully designed. I’ll probably never be satisfied with the color choices, everything is grey, but meanwhile that is not going to stop me from voting in favor of this wonderful project,” she said.
The project will likely return to the Healdsburg City Council at a later date for a similar approval process.
