At the most recent meeting of the Healdsburg Unified School District (HUSD) Board of Trustees on June 17, trustee Donna del Rey requested to make equity and school culture a regular item of discussion at future board meetings.
Del Rey made a statement about the June 11 art installation on racism and social injustice that was held in the Plaza. Cards put up in the Plaza as part of the art installation detailed residents' experiences with racism in the community, with numerous cards specifically mentioning people who experienced racism within Healdsburg’s school district.
“I read all of the comments and Vice President Romo-Flores was sent pictures of the cards since she was still home recovering from her surgery. We were especially impacted by the experiences of young people of color in our schools. We are heartened by the fact that so many young people are finding their voices in this movement and we encourage them and others to continue to advocate for change,” del Rey said. “We as a school board are dedicated to priorities that support creating a culture district wide where all staff and students are safe and respected and supported academically to thrive. We are requesting that topics about equity and school culture become a regular part of monthly board meetings with a focus on how each campus and the district overall are addressing these issues both inside and outside the classroom.”
Romo-Flores commended former Healdsburg High School students Cristal Perez and Lupe Lopez for their leadership in organizing the June 11 event. As a result of their efforts and the attention it got, the town of Windsor had a similar forum on Friday in the Town Green, organized by the Windsor Wellness Partnership.
During public comment, Healdsburg Area Teachers Association President Ever Flores made the suggestion of implementing ethnic studies throughout all grade levels.
Flores said, “As one of very few Latinx faculty members at Healdsburg High School, I think it is time to acknowledge the fact that we can do better. According to the 2019-20 LCAP 66% of our student population district-wide is Latino and I believe our students can benefit from implementing ethnic studies. I am proposing that the district starts looking at a way to incorporate ethnic studies in all grade levels (K-12). The mission of such implementation would be to provide a transformative education that empowers students to critically examine the contributions and experiences of colonially and institutionally underserved communities. Students can consciously and intentionally develop their understanding of community assets and cultural wealth to become agents of positive change who promote equity, empathy, and social justice in society. Furthermore, studies have shown that student engagement is higher when students can relate to the material ... Santa Rosa City Schools has already taken the step toward a more inclusive curriculum, I think it's time Healdsburg does the same.”
