Evacuation orders and warnings have been lifted today on the Sonoma Coast, south of the Russian River and east of Dry Creek and as folks start to return home, CalFire is reminding residents to proceed with caution and to follow a few safety tips.
“As we start to bring everybody back home after this wildfire I just wanted to mention that we do have some tools available to review prior to going home,” CalFire LNU Lightening Complex/Incident management public information officer Jeremy Rahn said at an 11 a.m. press briefing.
CalFire’s Ready for Wildfire website provides the following tips for returning home:
● Check grounds for hotspots, smoldering stumps and vegetation.
● Check the roof and exterior areas for sparks or embers.
● Be aware of and use extreme caution around trees, power poles, and other tall objects or structures that may have lost stability. Do not touch power lines.
● Before inspecting your home, first check for the smell of gas. Turn off power until you have completed your inspection with a battery powered flashlight (turn on before entering the home).
● Check the attic and throughout your house for any hidden burning sparks or embers.
● Check for fire damage to your home. Turn off all appliances and make sure that the meter is not damaged before turning on the main circuit breaker.
● Check the well or pump-house to ensure that it’s in working order.
● Do not drink or use water from the faucet until emergency officials say it is ok to do so. If you well has been damaged, contact a licensed and bonded well constructor or pump installer to determine the extent of the damage.
● Discard any food that has been exposed to heat, smoke, flood waters or soot.
● If there is no power check to make sure the main breaker is on.
According to CalFire, “if the breakers are on and power is still not present, contact the utility company. If you have a propane tank or system, contact a propane supplier, turn off valves on the system, and leave valves closed until the supplier inspects your system. If you have a heating oil tank system, contact a heating oil supplier for an inspection of your system before you use it. If you have a solar electrical system, this system should be inspected by a licensed technician to verify that the solar panels and electrical wiring are safe for continued operation.”
For homes located in the burn zone of the Meyers Fire, Sonoma County has set up a re-entry point for residents at 17499 Bodega Highway in Bodega. The re-entry point will be open on Aug. 25 until 7 p.m.
“The Meyers Fire is 97% contained, Highway 1 is reopened and repopulation is in process,” CalFire Operations Section Chief Chris Waters said at CalFire’s briefing.
At the entry point residents can obtain safety information, safety materials and supplies to aid in the process of a safe re-entry. Checking in at the entry zone isn’t required. If residents do check in, folks must remain in their cars and wear a facial covering.
Sonoma County District 4 Supervisor James Gore said in the coming days and weeks local assistance centers will be established in areas to help residents with any needed identification papers, rebuilding information and insurance needs, a sort of “one-stop shop” for fire recovery aid and information.
In the county’s 4 p.m. briefing yesterday, Aug. 24, Congressman Jared Huffman said those with questions about federal assistance can visit huffman.house.gov for more information.
“If you have been impacted by the fire and have questions about any of the federal assistance whether its SBA (Small Business Assistance), financial assistance or the FEMA assistance, which has recently been authorized as part of the disaster declaration, or even if you just lost federal documents or are having trouble with a federal agency, we’ve created a one-stop shop resource kit on my website,” Huffman said.
To view the CalFire returning home checklist, visit: https://www.readyforwildfire.org/.
