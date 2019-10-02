Time for science — Parents and teachers at The Healdsburg School held an interactive day of science for students on Sept. 28, complete with a pine wood car derby race, ooey gooey slime creation and chemical reaction experiments.
Kids also got to build there own terrariums, create their own slime and watch how yeast, warm water and a few other ingredients creates an explosion of fizzy blue goo.
Photos Katherine Minkiewicz
