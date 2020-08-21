The US National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area/Monterey California has issued a Fire Weather Watch for the North Bay, which includes all of Sonoma County. The watch will be in effect from 11 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 23 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25.
According to the watch, wind will be “generally light onshore winds. However, erratic gusty winds 40 to 65 mph may accompany stronger thunderstorms.”
Those thunderstorms are expected to be isolated to scattered, and dry thunderstorms will develop Sunday afternoon and into Monday morning. An additional round of thunderstorms is expected to arrive later Monday into Tuesday. Dry thunderstorms may become wet as the event progresses.
Because of these storms, lightning will likely spark new fires across the region, including remote areas. Wildfires in remote regions may not become apparent until warmer and drier conditions allow them to grow.
According to the NWS, “a Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. (Stay tuned) for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings.
