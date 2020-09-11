Editor’s note: All people are named innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
A felony criminal court case was filed in Sonoma County Superior Court this week against former Healdsburg Planning Commission chair Jeffrey Civian after an incident in August when Civian allegedly confronted two teenagers with a firearm after the teens were said to be taking photos of his home on his front porch in Healdsburg.
Civian was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on Thursday on suspicion of two charges of assault with a firearm and child cruelty. Prosecutors filed the court case on Sept. 2 after Civian was charged with four felony-level charges.
The incident that led to the arrest took place on Aug. 11 at approximately 8:15 p.m. when the Healdsburg Police Department dispatch center received a 9-1-1 call from the 300 block of Second Street.
According to Healdsburg Police Chief Kevin Burke, the caller told dispatch that there were two subjects taking photos of their house and that her husband was going out to confront them armed with a gun.
Officers arrived and located the homeowner along with two 15-year-old boys. Officers interviewed everyone involved in the incident as well as an independent witness and determined that there had been a confrontation between the homeowner and the two boys.
According to Burke, the two boys had gone to the front porch to take photos for a social media Instagram post. Burke said he cannot go into further specifics since the case is still pending with the Sonoma County District Attorney’s office.
At the time of the incident no arrest was made as the victims and their families wanted time to think about whether or not they wanted to press criminal charges. Civian wasn’t arrested until after the charges were filed and a warrant for his arrest was issued on Thursday, Sept. 10.
“Ultimately, the final investigation was submitted to the district attorney's office for filing,” Burke said.
According to the county district’s attorney’s office Civian’s first court day is set for Friday, Sept. 18 at 8:30 a.m. at the Santa Rosa courthouse. He is currently out on bail.
Civian, 64, served on the Healdsburg Planning Commission last year and had run for Healdsburg City Council in 2014.
