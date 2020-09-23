City declaration encourages people to be mindful about our waterways
The city of Healdsburg has declared Sept. 21 - 28 as pollution prevention week and Creek Week for the city of Healdsburg. During Creek Week, which is typically the fourth week of September, cities and stewardship organizations around the Russian River watershed usually partake in a series of creek cleanup and other waterway cleanup efforts.
Due to COVID-19 some of the creek cleanup events have been cancelled including Healdsburg’s own Foss Creek cleanup day. While the annual cleanup won’t be happening this year, city public works staff are making a continued effort to keep Foss Creek clean.
“I do want to assure the council and the public that we have been cleaning trash along with invasive and dead vegetation in advance of the rain season,” said Healdsburg Public Works Director Larry Zimmer. “As of last week more than 80 cubic yards of trash and vegetation debris has been removed from Foss Creek.”
During the Monday, Sept. 21 Healdsburg City Council meeting, Zimmer said public works utility worker Jose Vasquez has also been working to implement flood mitigation measures for Foss Creek and the surrounding tributaries.
Zimmer said public works staff discussed several options for the Foss Creek cleanup, but ultimately decided against scheduling the volunteer-based event. He said they hope to be able to plan a Foss Creek spring cleaning event sometime next year.
He said the Russian River Watershed Association does have some river volunteer cleanup opportunities listed on their website and the Russian River Keeper is holding a Russian River cleanup day on Sept. 26.
The cleanup effort will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. at several various locations including Healdsburg Memorial Beach, Johnson’s Beach in Guerneville, Steelhead Beach in Forestville and Mark West Creek in Santa Rosa.
According to the Russian River Keeper website, Centers for Disease Control and COVID health guidelines will be implemented and volunteers will have to sign a liability waiver prior to joining the cleanup.
To sign up, visit: https://russianriverkeeper.org/russian-river-watershed-cleanup-month/.
The Russian River watershed reaches nearly 1,500 square miles of land and contains nearly 150 creeks and impacts approximately 360,000 residents.
As stated by the city of Healdsburg Creek Week declaration read by Healdsburg Councilmember David Hagele, “The Russian River and its tributaries are an important resource to the city of Healdsburg and pollution in the form of trash and debris, chemicals from industries and everyday living and sediment from construction all have the potential to degrade the quality of life and the quality of resources within the Russian River watershed.”
To find Russian River Watershed Association waterway cleanup opportunities, visit: http://www.rrwatershed.org/.
