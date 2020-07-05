It was a “drive-by” scene of patriotism this Fourth of July in Healdsburg as the Healdsburg Rotary Club Sunrise and city of Healdsburg sponsored a drive-thru event to replace their usual family party in the Healdsburg Plaza.
Due to safety rules for the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rotarians had to figure out a way to celebrate the nation’s Independence Day with correct social distancing and no-contact rules. Carloads of families drove through a greeting line at the Healdsburg Community Center where Rotarians handed out patriotic gift kits with flags, toys, treats and other patriotic moment.
