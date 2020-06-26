Healdsburg High School junior Izabel Soto organized a protest calling for racial justice and equality on Friday evening, June 26. Students, families and young activists marched from the high school parking lot, down Matheson Street to the Plaza and down Center Street past the Healdsburg Police Department holding handmade signs and chanting phrases such as, “Black Lives Matter,” and “No justice, no peace.”
Wanting to galvanize the voice of Generation Z — those born between 1997 and 2012 — Soto led the crowd in a series of chants while a volunteer group from Corazón Healdsburg helped get folks registered to vote. Participants later gathered in the Plaza along Healdsburg Avenue encouraging passing cars to give a “Honk” in support. Some attendees also handed out masks and bottles of water for protestors.
Later, the group stopped at the Healdsburg Police Department and kneeled in front of the building for nine minutes in honor of George Floyd and countless others who’ve died at the hands of police officers.
