EDITOR’S NOTE: All people named are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Healdsburg police arrested a resident on June 27 who was suspected of stealing products from the Wine Country Chevron Store on Healdsburg Avenue and assaulting a store clerk, according to the Healdsburg Police Department.
The suspect, 20-year-old Bruno Andreas Gracefecker, walked into the Chevron store on June 20 and was asked to leave after an employee recognized Gracefecker as the individual who had previously stolen items from the shop.
When asked to leave, the suspect proceeded to assault the employee, punching, pushing and striking him repeatedly with a box full of metal merchandise.
According to a statement on the police department’s Facebook page, the suspect then took some items from behind the county and fled in his vehicle.
Gracefecker was identified as a possible suspect after a police review of store surveillance footage and other investigative work.
On June 26, Healdsburg police officers served a search warrant at Gracefecker’s home in Healdsburg, however, he was not at the residence at the time.
Officers returned to the suspects home on June 27 and located the suspect.
Gracefecker was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on charges of felony assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, theft and violation of probation terms.
