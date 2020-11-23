David Hagele, who served as Healdsburg’s mayor in 2019, is returning to the Healdsburg City Council as an incumbent city council member and is ready to continue working on several goals including improving connectivity, greenhouse gas reduction, economic development and affordable housing.
Hagele was reelected by voters earlier this month. According to an unofficial partial results last updated on Nov. 20 from the Sonoma County Registrar’s Office, Hagele received 3,532 votes — 22.10% of the votes.
These figures put him in the top three for the three-seat city council race. County election results will be certified by Dec. 3.
The Tribune recently spoke with Hagele to learn about his to-do list and goals for the new year as city council member.
Welcoming new council members
“I think the number one priority is to do what I can to bring our new councilmembers up to speed so that their voices and their perspectives can be heard,” Hagele said.
Hagele said he is looking forward to the new council and the youthful perspective it will bring.
“I think that is really valuable for the city of Healdsburg. When I ran four years ago I ran as a father raising a young family to try to give voice to families in town and now Ariel has a young family and Ozzy and Skylaer represent a young generation looking at the future and the future Healdsburg they’ll be living in and for the city to have that perspective on a council majority (is great).”
Continuing work on affordable housing
In terms of city related goals and initiatives Hagele said his goals haven’t really changed much. A big focus of his is tackling affordable housing.
“My goals haven’t changed much since I got on council, which is to leverage all of our collective experience and do what we can to solve this affordable housing crisis … Healdsburg has been a leader (in affordable housing) and I am proud to have played a part in helping to acquire apartment buildings and doing what we can within the growth management ordinance to hit our Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) numbers and really work on making housing accessible for the most vulnerable in our community,” Hagele said.
In June of 2019 the city worked with Burbank Housing to purchase the Monte Vina apartments, a complex with 23 two-to-three bedroom apartment homes. The city was also able to acquire apartments on Piper Street and University Street.
Hagele expressed excitement about this kind of housing solution because it doesn’t only address housing it addresses energy efficiency and quality of life improvement.
“When we bought the apartment we were able to tie together an element of reduction of greenhouse gases, we were able to bring in energy efficiency, we were able to protect our vulnerable community members who didn’t have to move and we tied it all together with an improvement in the quality of life for the people who were living there,” Hagele said. “That’s the exciting thing about buying those apartments, it was about bringing in all of these other elements and goals that we are working on collectively (together). We were able to hit so many of those marks with one action.”
‘Green’ goals
Hagele’s also enthusiastic about environmentally friendly initiatives such as the e-bike rebate program the council recently approved.
The program stipulates that income-qualified electric rate CARE customers (households that participate in the reduced electric rate CARE program) can receive a $700 rebate for an e-bike purchase. Those who purchase an e-bike from a Healdsburg retailer will receive $400.
Those who purchase an e-bike outside of Healdsburg will be eligible for a $300 rebate and those who purchase an e-bike conversion kit can receive a $50 rebate.
“It wasn’t a lot of money but you have the potential of that translating to 40 new e-bikes in town which means… a reduction in greenhouse gases, not a lot, but a little and connectivity,” he said.
With this in mind, Hagele would like to look at initiatives that are beneficial in multiple ways for residents and address multiple issues such as housing, connectivity and greenhouse gas reduction.
“I think all of those things from reducing our greenhouse gases, to the health of our community, the connectivity, improving housing, creating a more walkable downtown, all of those can be tied together… Those are some goals that I will continue to pursue,” he explained.
Economic development
In terms of economic development Hagele said he’d like to look at ways the city can make it easier for potential businesses to create and open their own business in Healdsburg.
“There are limits to what a city can do. We’re not the ones opening businesses, but I look at it from a commercial real estate and leasing perspective. When you have a vacant space how do you make it easy for somebody that has a creative idea and says, ‘hey I want to open my business there.’ What can we as a city do to support that vision and help them?,” Hagele said. “One of the things I think we can get a lot better at is holding somebody’s hand and navigating them through the process to success instead of throwing them a roadblock.”
He said he wants to be able to encourage creative uses for vacant spaces whether it's for retail or another use.
Hagele also likes the idea of working with the high school so students can pursue internships and explore careers that they may want to pursue in Healdsburg.
Connectivity
Connectivity is another topic Hagele is passionate about and he’s excited about the completion of the Foss Creek Trail, which has been in the works for several years.
Hagele said, “It’s also a segment of the Great Redwood Trail, but the connectivity isn’t just about getting to point A to point B, it's about popping the various bubbles that we all live in,” or in other words, connecting with community.
An example he used is when the city’s community services department showed movies in the Plaza during the summer.
Hagele attended those movies with his family, and his kids were able to connect with friends and he and his wife were able to connect with neighbors and other community members.
He also enjoyed the Art After Dark events that the Healdsburg Center for the Arts put on during the summer months.
The gist of Hagele’s point is when gatherings can be held safely again, he’d like to explore and encourage more community building and connectivity events.
“I wanted to do this thing where we work with the senior center where maybe a senior and a high school kid could play chess or have a senior show kids how to paint … a connection through generations would be really great,” Hagele mused.
The challenges ahead
While dealing with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is the obvious challenge at hand, Hagele also pointed toward economic recovery.
“Economic recovery is huge. When the Kincade Fire happened businesses were devastated and that was a big chunk (of business) that was gone, so we had conversations about how we shift and now we’ve really developed a relationship with the chamber of commerce and then COVID-19 hit,” he said.
Hagele said he thinks there has been a seismic shift in how people shop, which is a factor he thinks the council should keep in mind moving forward.
“We need to look at how we make our downtown more welcoming so that people come and they want to spend time, which equals spending money,” he said.
