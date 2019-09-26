National Voter Registration Day — With Sept. 24 marking National Voter Registration Day crews were out at the Healdsburg Library on Tuesday helping folks with the registration process.
If you have moved, changed your name, or changed your political party preference then you need to re-register to vote.
To learn more about how to register to vote or to register online, visit https://nationalvoterregistrationday.org/.
Photos Katherine Minkiewicz
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.