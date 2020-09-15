Virtual city council candidates’ forum set for Sept. 22
In partnership with Healdsburg 2040, The Healdsburg Tribune is hosting a virtual candidates forum and Q&A with Healdsburg City Council candidates on Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m.
The live-stream event will take place on Zoom and Facebook Live on The Tribune’s Facebook page @TheHealdsburgTribune and viewers will have the opportunity to ask questions following a discussion moderated by Walter Niederberger.
The Healdsburg 2040 group is nonpartisan and will not be endorsing any of the candidates. The Tribune will also not be endorsing candidates.
According to Healdsburg 2040, the goal of the event is to encourage active participation in government and to provide residents with a chance to get to know the six candidates, incumbent David Hagele, Doralice Handal, Charlie Duffy, Skylaer Palacios, David Jones and Ariel Kelley.
During the discussion, each candidate will be asked the same set of questions based on the Healdsburg 2040 Sustainable Design Assessment Team (SDAT) report, a project of the American Institute of Architects (AIA). In 2017/ 2018 AIA worked with several volunteers and a team of artists, planners, developers and architects to craft recommendations for future goals and directions for the city.
“The forum will be based on the SDAT report… The report came in 2017 and they had a lot of recommendations on how to improve and then Healdsburg 2040 was based on that report, so most of the questions are based on the SDAT report recommendations, which asked for longer term strategic planning for the city,” Niederberger said.
With a triple crisis facing the city — wildfire threat, COVID-19 and a slowed economy — Niederberger said Healdsburg 2040 believes that this is a good opportunity for candidates and residents to think about the city in the long-term.
“That’s the thinking behind the forum, the goal would be to ask all candidates what they think their vision is for the city in the next 20 years,” he said.
Niederberger, who was chosen to moderate the event for his neutrality and ineligibility to vote (he is not a U.S. citizen, though he is a long-term, legal resident), said this election is unique since there are three city council seats up for election with six diverse candidates. He noted that there’s also a spot open for a new city manager.
“That’s why I think it is extremely important for the residents to know (about the candidates),” Niederberger said.
To watch next week’s candidate forum, follow us on Facebook and visit: https://www.facebook.com/TheHealdsburgTribune.
To join via Zoom, tune in at 7 p.m. with the following link:
Join Zoom Meeting
Meeting ID: 653 121 1630
One tap mobile
+16699006833,,6531211630# US (San Jose)
+12532158782,,6531211630# US (Tacoma)
Dial by your location
+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
+1 929 436 2866 US (New York)
+1 301 715 8592 US (Germantown)
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
Meeting ID: 653 121 1630
