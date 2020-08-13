Incoming animals
Aug. 4: A male, black/white cat was found on Healdsburg Avenue and Dry Creek Road and brought in as a stray.
Aug. 5: A male, brown/gray Yorkshire Terrier was found on Johnson and Grove Streets and brought in as a stray.
Aug. 8: A red/green rooster was found on Equestrian Gap and Bridle Path and brought in as a stray.
Adopted animals
Aug. 3: Rose, a female, tortoiseshell cat, was adopted.
Aug. 4: Apple Cider, a male, gray/white kitten, was adopted.
Aug. 6: Theodore, a male, tan Chihuahua, was adopted.
Aug. 6: Tilly, a female, gray/white kitten, was adopted.
Aug. 7: Tiptoe, a female, black/white kitten, was adopted.
Aug. 7: Nico, a female, calico cat, was adopted.
Aug. 7: Domino, a male, black/white cat, was adopted.
Aug. 8: Billy Idol, a male, orange tabby kitten, was adopted.
Aug. 8: Iggy Pop and Ringo Star, two male kittens, were adopted together.
Aug. 8: Tootsie Pop, a female, black/white kitten, was adopted.
Aug. 8: Pinocchio, a male, black/white kitten, was adopted.
Reclaimed animals
Aug. 5: The stray, brown/gray Yorkshire Terrier was returned to his owner offsite.
