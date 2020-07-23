Incoming animals
July 14: A female, brindle/white Australian Shepherd/hound mix was found on Grove Street and Dry Creek Road and brought in as a stray
July 15: A male, tan/white Chihuahua was found on N. Fitch Mountain Road and Benjamin Way and brought in as a stray.
July 16: A male, gray/white kitten was found on Prentice Drive and Terrace Boulevard and brought in as a stray.
Adopted animals
July 13: Ruth, a female, black kitten, was adopted.
July 14: Kermit, a male, brown tabby kitten, was adopted.
July 14: Beaker, a male, gray kitten, was adopted.
July 15: Fozzie and Skeeter, two male kittens, were adopted together. July 15: Gonzo, a male, black kitten, was adopted.
July 15: Annie Sue, a female, black kitten, was adopted.
July 16: Doc, a male, black kitten, was adopted.
July 18: Sleepy, a male, black kitten, was adopted.
Reclaimed animals
July 15: The male, tan/white Chihuahua was returned to his owner.
