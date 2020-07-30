Incoming animals
July 23: A female, orange tabby/white cat was found on Grant and Brown Street and brought in as a stray with a litter of kittens.
Adopted animals
July 20: Kepler, a male, brown Labrador/mix, was adopted.
July 20: Bashful, a female, black kitten, was adopted.
July 22: Sneezy, a male, black kitten, was adopted.
July 24: Geico and Luther, two kittens, were adopted together.
July 25: Burbank, a male, black kitten, was adopted.
July 25: Malt and Balsamic, two kittens, were adopted together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.