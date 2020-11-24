Adopted animals
Nov. 16: Doug, a male, brown tabby cat, was adopted.
Nov. 19: Apple Jack and Cocoa Puff, two brown tabby kittens, were adopted together.
Nov. 21: Wendy, a female, grey tabby cat, was adopted.
Reclaimed animals
Nov. 16: A stray male, tan/white, Pit Bull mix found on Matheson Street and Vine Street was returned to his owner.
