Incoming animals
Nov. 6: A male, tabby cat was found on Vineyard Drive and Orchard Drive and brought in as a stray.
Adopted animals
Nov. 2: Penelope, a female black cat, was adopted.
Nov. 6: Precious, a female brown tabby/white cat, was adopted.
Nov. 7: Don Draper, a male black cat, was adopted.
Nov. 7: Olivia, a female calico cat, was adopted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.