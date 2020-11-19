Incoming animals
Nov. 12: A male, black, Spaniel/Chihuahua mix was found on Tucker Street and University Street and brought in as a stray.
Nov. 14: A male, tan, Pit Bull was found on Matheson Street and Vine Street and brought in as a stray.
Adopted animals
Nov. 9: Dot, a female, white/brown tabby kitten, was adopted.
Nov. 9: Ebony, a female black cat, was adopted.
Nov. 9: Carmen, a female calico cat, was adopted.
Nov. 10: Jaxson and Deuce, two male cats, were adopted together. Nov. 11: Frasier, a male, brown tabby kitten, was adopted.
Nov. 11: Charlie and Jazz, two male cats, were adopted together.
Nov. 12: Marble, a female lilac point cat, was adopted.
Nov. 13: Pepper Jackie, a female, brown tabby/white kitten, was adopted.
Nov. 13: Boba, a male black cat, was adopted.
Reclaimed animals
Nov. 12: The male, black, Spaniel/Chihuahua mix was returned to his owner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.