Incoming animals:
Oct. 22: A male, white/orange tabby kitten was found on Grant and Grove Street and brought in as a stray.
Oct. 22: A female, Abyssinian cat was found on N. Fitch Mountain Road and Sunset Drive and brought in as a stray.
Reclaimed animals:
Oct. 23: The female, Abyssinian cat was returned to her owner.
