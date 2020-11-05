Incoming animals
Oct. 26: A male, black/grey, Australian cattle dog/mix was found on Heron Drive and South Fitch Mountain Road and brought in as a stray.
Oct. 30: A female, brown tabby/white kitten was found on Grant and Grove Streets and brought in as a stray.
Adopted animals
Oct. 26: The Dude, a male, brown tabby/white cat, was adopted.
Oct. 27: Gary, a male, brown tabby/white cat, was adopted.
Oct. 28: Danielle, a female, black/white cat, was adopted.
Oct. 28: Perry, a male, black/white cat, was adopted.
Oct. 29: Miss Kitty, a female, tortoiseshell cat, was adopted.
Oct. 30: Clay, a male, orange tabby cat, was adopted.
Oct. 30: Danny, a male, black/white cat, was adopted.
Oct. 31: Radar, a male, black/white cat, was adopted.
Oct. 31: Wasabi, a female, grey/white cat, was adopted.
Reclaimed animals
Oct. 26: The male, black/grey, Australian cattle dog/mix was returned to his owner.
