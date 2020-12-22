Incoming animals
Dec. 14: A male, Lynx Point cat was found on 1st Street and Matheson Street and brought in as a stray
Dec. 18: A female, gray/white cat was found on Healdsburg Avenue and Parkland Farms Boulevard and brought in as a stray.
Adopted animals
Dec. 14: Sammy and Spencer, two male kittens, were adopted together. Dec. 14: Mabel, a female brown tabby cat, was adopted.
Dec. 16: Oliver, a male gray cat, was adopted.
Dec. 18: Fanta, a female black/white cat, was adopted.
Dec. 19: Nico, a female calico cat, was adopted.
Reclaimed animals
Dec. 14: The male, Lynx Point cat was returned to his owner.
