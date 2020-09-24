Incoming animals
Sept. 18: A female, white/tan Chihuahua was found on Healdsburg Avenue and Terrace Boulevard and brought in as a stray.
Adopted animals
Sept. 14: Charlotte and Charlise, two female, black/white kittens, were adopted together.
Sept. 14: Wiley and Wyatt, two male, black/white kittens, were adopted together.
Sept. 18: Carlisle, a male, grey tabby kitten, was adopted.
Sept. 18: Betsy Ross, a female, tortie-tabby kitten, was adopted.
Sept. 19: Tilly, a female, grey/white kitten, was adopted.
Sept. 19: Pixie, a female, white/tan Chihuahua/Dachshund mix, was adopted.
Reclaimed animals
Sept.18: The female, white/tan Chihuahua was returned to her owner.
