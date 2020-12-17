Incoming animals
Dec. 7: A male, red/white, Pomeranian/mix was found on Healdsburg Avenue and Paul Wittke Drive and brought in as a stray.
Adopted animals
Dec. 9: Johnny Utah, a male black/white cat, was adopted.
Dec. 9: Ely, a male black/white guinea pig, was adopted.
Dec. 10: Toby, a male brown tabby/white cat, was adopted.
Dec. 11: Pumpkin Pie, a female black cat, was adopted.
Dec. 12: Felix, a male buff tabby kitten, was adopted.
Dec. 12: Mimi, a female tortie tabby kitten, was adopted.
Dec. 12: Jack, a male black/white cat, was adopted.
Dec. 12: Gambit, a male black /white Pit Bull/mix, was adopted.
Reclaimed animals
Dec. 7: The stray male, red/white Pomeranian/mix was returned to his owner.
