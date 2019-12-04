Incoming Animals
Nov. 25: A female, black/white Chihuahua was found on Lupine Road and brought in as a stray.
Nov. 27: A male, black/grey Australian Cattle Dog/mix was found on Healdsburg Avenue and Kennedy Lane and brought in as a stray.
Adopted Animals
Nov. 25: Olaf, a male white cat, was adopted.
Nov. 27: Matty, a male orange tabby cat, was adopted.
Nov, 29: Rey, a female brown tabby/white kitten, was adopted.
Nov. 29: Poe and Nicolas, two male kittens, were adopted together.
Nov. 30: Zion, a female black/white kitten, was adopted.
Reclaimed Animals
Nov. 25: The stray black/white Chihuahua was returned to her owner.
Nov. 27: The stray black/grey Australian Cattle Dog/mix was returned to his owner.
