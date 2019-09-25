This report is courtesy of the Humane Society of Sonoma County’s Healdsburg Center for Animals and may not reflect all animal control activities in the Healdsburg community. For more information call 431-3386.
Incoming animals
Sept. 21: A female brown tabby was found on March Avenue and Lupine Road and brought in as a stray.
Sept. 21: A tortoiseshell kitten on Hassett Lane was brought in.
Sept. 21: Two kittens were found on Daisy Street and brought in as strays.
Animals Adopted
Sept. 16: Air Bud, a 3-year-old, male terrier mix, was adopted.
Sept. 17: Star, a female tortoiseshell kitten, was adopted.
Sept. 17: Moon, a female black kitten was adopted.
Sept. 18: Sequoia, a female black kitten, was adopted.
Sept. 18: Juniper, a male gray kitten, was adopted.
Sept. 18: Willow, a female black kitten, was adopted.
Sept. 19: Lucky and Melvin, brown tabby cats, were adopted together.
Sept. 20: Lou Seal, a 1-year-old Pit Bull mix, was adopted.
Sept. 20: Mojito, a male gray kitten, was adopted.
Sept. 21: Mai Tai, a female tortoiseshell kitten, was adopted.
Sept. 21: Sassy, a female torti-point kitten, was adopted.
Sept. 21: Doug, a male orange tabby kitten, was adopted.
Returned to owner
Sept. 21: The female brown tabby cat was returned to her owner.
