The Healdsburg Center for the Arts (HCA) is hosting a K-12 digital photography contest and fundraiser and entries are due on Jan. 15, 2021 by 5 p.m.
Kelley Ebeling, the education director for the HCA, said the goal of the contest is to promote creativity through photography and to raise vital funds for the center.
Each photo received will raise $5 through the support of local sponsors Janice and Warren Watkins and Shaun McCaffery.
“(It’s) to promote their creativity through photography and is a fundraiser for HCA. We’re managing to keep our doors open and any extra funds will help,” Ebeling said.
Ebeling said she also thought it would be fun to get a view of the world through kids and their camera lens.
She encourages kids to take a series of photos and to send in the one they like the most. The photo must be in a digital format from a cell phone or a digital camera and the image can either be in color or in black and white.
There is only one photo per entry and participants must include their name, age, grade, and school with the submission.
Photos can be submitted to education@healdsburgcenterforthearts.org.
“We’ve had a number of entries so far, landscapes, photos of artworks, ect.,” Ebeling said.
First place winners will receive $50, second place winners will receive $30, and third place winners will receive $20. Once the contest is over all of the entries will be displayed in an online photo gallery on the HCA website.
For questions related to the contest contact Kelley Ebeling at education@healdsburgcenterforthearts.org or call 707-431-1970.
