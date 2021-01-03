The Healdsburg Chamber of Commerce has announced its four new board members:
The new members were selected based on votes cast by chamber members in November, and will begin their terms with the chamber starting Jan. 1, 2021.
"We are honored to have four outstanding businesspeople in our community join the board,” said Will Seppi, owner of Costeaux French Bakery and incoming board chair of the Healdsburg Chamber of Commerce. “Undoubtedly their contributions will continue to add to our diverse local economy."
Mike Brennan, Mill District
Brennan brings a long career of sales, marketing and operational leadership to Replay Destinations. He began his career working in medical sales for Fortune 500 companies Allergan and Pfizer. He then spent 15 years developing and managing concept microbrewery restaurants and leading sales teams in the luxury golf club real estate industry throughout the Southeast and the Bahamas.
Before joining Replay, he worked for five years with Gartner leading sales for global retailers based in San Francisco. A fourth generation native of Sonoma County, Brennan is thrilled to be working on the Mill District project where he has watched the active lumber mill since childhood. He is the father of two young boys, Colin and Zach.
“I am honored to be a part of the chamber board in 2021 and look forward to ensuring local, state and federal elected officials are making the best decisions possible for the business community. We have all suffered through 2020 and now we must hold policy makers accountable for removing barriers and red tape to success and allow the engine of capitalism to run at full steam,” Brennan said.
Maggie Curry, Jackson Family Wines
Curry has worked in the wine industry for over 15 years and grew up working a family vineyard and ranch outside of Healdsburg. She is the marketing director for Kendall-Jackson wines.
Seeking to broaden her knowledge and expand her perspective, her first wine job outside of the family business was working a wine production harvest abroad in New Zealand for Brancott Estate Winery, in the famed Marlborough region. Her experience working a harvest in the Southern Hemisphere gave her a better understanding of the wine industry and where she wanted to focus her energy.
Upon returning to Healdsburg, Curry worked in the Tasting Room at Alderbrook Winery where she was focused on creating exceptional consumer experiences crafted around the award-winning wines. Her passion for the wine industry continued to grow as she learned more and honed her skills in different departments.
In 2006, Curry joined Jackson Family Wines as a customer service representative with Regal Wine Company before transitioning into the distributor’s wine sales team. After a few years on the distributor side of the business, Curry moved into Jackson Family Wines’ robust marketing department, where she developed marketing objectives for many of the company’s high-profile wineries such as Yangarra, Arrowood, Tenuta di Arceno and more.
Curry loves working in the wine industry where personal passions for food and wine blend seamlessly into her career.
“In 2021 I look forward to our community working towards a better new year filled with family, friends, food, wine and travel,” Curry said when asked what she is looking forward to in the New Year.
Heidi Dittloff, Longboard Vineyards
Heidi Dittloff has over 20 years of sales and marketing experience in the industries of real estate, banking and publishing.
In her current position in the wine industry, she oversees the hospitality, marketing and events program for Longboard Vineyards in Healdsburg.
Prior to moving to California from Washington state in 2019, Dittloff oversaw the business development for Collabra Technology, a real estate sales and marketing platform expanding brands globally by creating strategic partnerships for enterprise level B2B adoption, and oversaw the business development team across the US, Central, and South America.
In 2015 she was recruited to California from the east coast by Alain Pinel Realtors as the VP of Marketing, overseeing all the marketing and collateral from print to digital, launching new company-wide branding and marketing programs that targeted new segments and improved visibility of poor-performing territories.
Prior to Alain Pinel, Dittloff worked as marketing director for two other real estate firms, overseeing all the advertising and marketing for offices in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
She also held the position of Vice President of Marketing, Advertising, and Communications for the Provident Bank and worked in the marketing and sales capacity for Simon Schuster Publishers in New York City and New Jersey.
Over the years, she has been elected to numerous boards and committees including the Christie’s International Real Estate marketing committee, and in 2013 she won Marketing Director of the Year for marketing and advertising strategy presented by Shore Builders Association of Central New Jersey and has received several other awards for marketing and design. She is also a member of La Chaine Des Rotisseurs and in 2017 was a member of the Board of Directors for the Silicon Valley chapter.
Sandy Dutra, Montage Healdsburg
Dutra is the Director of Leisure for Montage Healdsburg. In this role, her responsibilities include strategizing, implementing and executing plans for the leisure market of the resort.
Dutra moved to Healdsburg in July of 2020 to join the pre-opening team of Montage Healdsburg.
Previous to this role, Dutra was the US-based Director of Leisure Sales for Conrad Bora Bora Nui and was with St. Regis Hotels in San Francisco and New York for many years. She is a graduate of University of California, Chico, where she studied Recreation/Hotel Management and received a Bachelor of Science. Sandy loves to travel and visit new destinations, enjoys the outdoors and spending time with her gigantic Goldendoodle, Wilson.
“I am looking forward to life getting back to a “safe normal,” being able to see family and friends' entire faces, welcome guests to our beautiful Montage resort and finally experiencing dining indoors at many of our award winning Healdsburg restaurants and wineries,” Dutra said.
