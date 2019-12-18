Councilmember Evelyn Mitchell to take Gold’s seat as vice mayor
Healdsburg Vice Mayor Leah Gold will take the reins as mayor in 2020 with Councilmember Evelyn Mitchell taking Gold’s spot as vice mayor.
The two were appointed as mayor and vice mayor in a unanimous vote by the city council during a Dec. 16 city council meeting.
Mitchell was the first to nominate Gold and the other councilmembers followed suit, seconding the motion.
In regard to choosing a vice mayor Councilmember Joe Naujokas said he’d rather not have the vice mayor role since he will be busy with the other boards that he serves on, such as the Sonoma Marin Area Rail Transit Board (SMART).
“My time commitment is between more than a full-time job, meetings each week and SMART, and I am concerned about my ability to take the time,” Naujokas said. “With this council I think it is important for me to maintain a different voice and maintain a bit of a fresh perspective and a more dynamic perspective, expand the box and keep that box more dynamic.”
Naujokas said Mitchell would be a natural fit for the vice mayor role.
Upon offering his congratulations to Gold and Mitchell, Mayor David Hagele was presented with a gavel plaque commemorating his time as mayor.
“This definitely was the year of action for our council,” Hagele said. “On housing we did a local preference policy, approved the Mill District, purchased apartments … and master plans, we got them galore.”
Hagele referred to the 2020-25 Strategic Plan draft, which was approved during the consent calendar.
He also highlighted the work council did to tackle climate change including passing the polystyrene ban and implementing the floating solar project.
“We started the year with a flood and ended with a fire … and we got a lot of work done,” Hagele said.
Naujokas thanked Hagele for his time as mayor and for his ability to make all voices be heard.
“I always felt like I could say what I needed to say,” Naujokas said.
All city departments will be closed Dec. 24 to 27 and on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. The next city council meeting will take place Monday, Jan. 6 at 6 p.m. at city hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.