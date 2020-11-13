The agenda looks light for the next Healdsburg City Council meeting on Monday, Nov. 16. Items up for discussion include a check-in on coronavirus economic development efforts as well as an update from the interim city manager on COVID-19, open space operations and city parks and recreation facilities.
The meeting will be held virtually and will start at 6 p.m. No public hearings are scheduled for the meeting.
City manager report
Healdsburg Interim City Manager David Kiff will provide a local COVID-19 update and will also provide an update on protocols for operating and or closing Healdsburg open space preserves during Red Flag Warnings.
Additionally, a staff member from the Healdsburg Parks and Recreation Department will give a brief presentation on city staff’s assessment of the city’s parks and recreation facilities and infrastructure.
Consent calendar
There are only two items on the consent calendar for the Nov. 16 meeting.
In the consent calendar the council will extend the deadline to submit applications for the Healdsburg Senior Citizen Advisory Commission. Applications were supposed to be due earlier this month, however, the new deadline will be Dec. 23, 2020.
There will be three seats available on the commission following the expiration of Chair Terry Kemp’s term on Dec. 31 and the expiration of member Laura Moore’s term and member Bob Santucci’s term on Dec. 31.
Council will also adopt a resolution determining that a proposed utility scale energy storage target for the city is not appropriate at this time due to a lack of cost-effective options.
Old business
The council is set to revisit an old business item on Monday and review, discuss and provide guidance to city staff on possible COVID-19 economic development efforts.
Sonoma County is still in the purple tier — the widespread tier that comes with the most stringent business operation and closure guidelines — of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy COVID monitoring system.
Under the purple tier restaurants, tasting rooms, wineries, gyms and fitness centers cannot have any indoor services, which for local businesses now may be problematic going into the colder winter months.
Moving into the red tier would allow restaurants to open indoor dining at 25% capacity and for gyms to open indoors at 10% capacity. Wineries and tasting rooms that do not serve food could reopen indoors only at the orange tier.
With COVID cases surging across the country and the state and the possibility of a vaccine distribution months away, “Healdsburg and its businesses need to try to get through the upcoming six months or more with additional flexibility towards operations while COVID-19 remains a threat,” according to the agenda item report.
Over the past few weeks city staff have talked with local downtown businesses and have heard the following thoughts and concerns regarding business and economic activity:
● Not all businesses have the resources to spend on creating a parklet, especially one that would be winterized.
● The coming winter season is very problematic if the county were to remain in the purple tier.
● The parklet program, which allows businesses to apply for a permit to create a parklet on a sidewalk or parking space, is generally working.
● Several retailers on Plaza Street have voiced frustration and concern that the Plaza Street closure between Healdsburg Avenue and Center Street is negatively affecting their business.
With these concerns in mind city staff came up with a few possible mitigation measures for the council to consider.
These proposed measures include:
● A matching grant program from the Healdsburg Tourism Improvement District that allocates $35,000 in “district development” funds toward businesses that would like to upgrade, install or winterize their parklets.
● Template plans for canopies, tents and other constructions for parklets either on a long-term or short-term basis.
● Advocacy with the state, the county, fire marshals and other cities to get reasonable approaches for creating outdoor winterized tents and canopies that are consistent across Sonoma County.
● Implement additional educational efforts to encourage more testing of employees as well as residents within the disadvantaged census tract.
At Monday night’s meeting, staff will ask the council to discuss these possible solutions and provide direction to staff on how and what to proceed on.
How to watch the meeting
To watch the virtual meeting, visit: http://healdsburgca.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx.
To view the agenda packet visit: http://healdsburgca.iqm2.com/Citizens/FileOpen.aspx?Type=1&ID=2039&Inline=True.
How to submit a comment
To submit a live public comment, click the list of participants button during the meeting. In the bottom right hand corner, you’ll see a “Hand” icon. Click the icon and the city clerk or the mayor will call you when it’s time to speak. Speakers get three-minutes.
Folks can also submit their comments via email to publiccomment@ci.healdsburg.ca.us.
