The Healdsburg City Council will pursue an endorsement of Measure BB, the local ballot measure for the sale of the Healdsburg District Hospital to the Providence St. Joseph Health group, a transaction that must be approved by a majority of north county healthcare district voters in the upcoming Nov. 3 General Election.
Erin Gore, the chair of the North County Healthcare District, the five-member board that oversees the Healdsburg District Hospital, asked the council for their support on the measure following a brief presentation at the council’s most recent meeting on Sept. 21.
While Healdsburg Mayor Evelyn Mitchell has already announced her formal endorsement for the measure, councilmembers expressed interest in endorsing the item unanimously as a council.
The town of Windsor and the city of Cloverdale have also given their endorsement of the measure.
“I don’t see any reason why we shouldn’t go ahead and endorse this as a council,” Councilmember Joe Naujokas said during the meeting.
Councilmember Ozzy Jimenez said the quality of health care the hospital provides to north county is a valuable asset to the community.
“The fact that we have a stroke center within a miles distance from city council is so unique and it needs to be advocated for, so you have my endorsement as well,” Jimenez said.
An action item to declare an endorsement as a council will be scheduled for the next council meeting in October.
The North County Healthcare District board voted on July 30 to move forward with the sale of the hospital. The hospital and its clinics serve Windsor, Healdsburg, Geyserville, Cloverdale and unincorporated areas of north county.
The hospital has faced financial challenges as a result of COVID-19 but has also faced changing healthcare laws, a slew of natural disasters, under-funded government mandates and an estimated cost of $60 million in needed capital and facility improvements, plus an additional $20 to $50 million in required seismic retrofitting.
Gore had said in an Aug. 18 Tribune article that, “We quickly realized we didn’t have the capacity to raise those amounts of funds.”
As a result, a strategic planning committee considered four different options, the full closure of the hospital, building a brand-new hospital, working with a long-term partner, or staying under community ownership.
In the end the board concluded that seeking a partnership through the sale of the hospital would be the best way to go and the best option in order to continue serving north county residents.
Under the sale — which is set at a fair market value of $15 million — current medical services that are offered would remain in place and the Providence group would have to implement the needed seismic retrofitting.
“This is a real gem in our community and we are glad this is happening so we can keep it,” Mitchell said.
Check out The Healdsburg Tribune website in the coming weeks for a comprehensive article about Measure BB.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.