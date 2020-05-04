In an announcement to the community in an afternoon Facebook post on May 4, the City of Healdsburg announced that Healdsburg City Manager, David Mickaelian, will be leaving his city manager role to become general manager of the Tahoe Donner Association in Truckee. Mickaelian’s last day will be July 3.
Mickaelian and his wife Michelle and their two children have lived in Healdsburg for 15 years and Mickaelian said in the post, that the move has been “A very difficult professional decision.”
In the post he continued by saying he has loved working with the city and the community over the years.
“You care deeply about our small town, and over the years, I’ve appreciated the lively civil discourse over issues ranging from development to street paving and even, dare I say it, the roundabout. We’ve accomplished a lot together for the good of the community, and I cherish the relationships we’ve built together. Perhaps now, more than ever, strong, capable public service and leadership are needed to help us get through this latest crisis. Our city department heads and staff will continue to serve you and provide essential services and keep things running smoothly,” Mickaelian wrote.
Over the next two months Mickaelian will work with city staff and council to wrap up important projects such as the city budget.
“I have loved working for this city and working with you, our Healdsburg community members,” he wrote.
Mickaelian and the city will provide more information about his departure once it becomes available.
The next Healdsburg City Council meeting takes place virtually, tonight, at 6 p.m.
