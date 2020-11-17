Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Healdsburg city staff have been meeting with local businesses to garner feedback on the city’s parklet and open streets program and to listen to general business concerns.
After receiving several merchant concerns, such as operating outside with the onset of winter, the city is working on several economic development solutions to try and help local businesses cope as the county remains in the state’s most restrictive purple tier of the “Blueprint for a Safer Economy.”
Healdsburg Interim City Manager, David Kiff provided a report on the solutions to the Healdsburg City Council at their most recent meeting on Nov. 16.
The business solutions that the city staff has proposed and/or are currently working on include:
● A matching grant program from the Healdsburg Tourism Improvement District that allocates $35,000 in “district development” funds toward businesses that would like to upgrade, install or winterize their parklets.
● Template plans for canopies, tents and other construction for parklets either on a long-term or short-term basis.
● Continued advocacy with the state, county, fire marshals and other cities to create a streamlined, consistent and reasonable approach to creating and getting outdoor winterized tents and canopies.
● Continued educational efforts on covid testing and encouragement for the testing of more employees as well as residents in the disadvantaged census tracts.
With these mitigation measures the city hopes to address local businesses’ concerns regarding investing in properly winterized parklets, general business concerns about staying afloat in a difficult and restrictive economy, and being able to recuperate costs and seeing a return on the parklet investment.
Kiff suggested returning to council with a license agreement that addresses the extension of the parklet program to Dec. 31, 2021, which was approved earlier this year by council.
“If you are investing a lot of capital (in a parklet) then you’d like to know that there is more time to return that investment and staff thinks that is probably an appropriate step, maybe not tonight, but to bring you a license agreement that addresses how we would deal with lost parking and infrastructure. If it is not a conversation for tonight then it might be a conversation for some time in the spring,” Kiff said.
The parklet program was implemented earlier this year and allows businesses to apply for a permit to create a parklet for dining, shopping, loading or pickup on a stretch of sidewalk or in a parking space.
So far 37 parklet permits have been approved by the city’s planning department and three more are currently pending.
“We think it is beneficial to have the parklet program especially as winter approaches and since no one's getting out of the purple tier any time soon,” Kiff said. “We do think it is important that you folks extended this a year and a month to keep it to help people recoup their costs.”
The Open Streets program — which involved the closure of Plaza Street between Healdsburg Avenue and Center Street and Center halfway to East Street — is set to expire in January 2021.
The less popular program was established in July and was created with the intent of allowing businesses to operate outside and for the city to set up tents, tables and chairs for residents and visitors to safely eat and walk outside.
The council did not need to give direction on these items, but feedback and questions were welcomed and Councilmember Joe Naujokas asked whether art will be used to decorate the barriers of the street closure.
According to Healdsburg Community Services Director Mark Themig, some visual art will come into play to help beautify some of the street barricades as well as an artistic lighting installation element.
“I believe that is getting very close to being launched and it should be pretty cool when it is done,” Themig said.
Healdsburg Mayor Evelyn Mitchell thanked city staff for coming up with creative ideas and said she believes local businesses and retailers will continue to need the city’s support for the next one to two years.
