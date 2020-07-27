Election 2020
There’s about a week and a half until the nomination period for the city council race, and other local races, closes on Aug. 7 and a few people have filed for the election. It’s important to note that pulling nomination papers does not necessarily mean an individual will be on the ballot since there is other paperwork that must be completed.
Three city council seats held by David Hagele, Shaun McCaffery and Joe Naujokas are up for election this November.
As of 10:22 a.m., July 27, the following candidates have filed for the Healdsburg City Council office:
- Charles Duffy
- Ariel Kelley
- Doralice Handal
- David Hagele
- Skylaer Palacios
As of July 27, Charles Duffy has qualified.
The nomination period opened on Monday, July 13 and closes on Friday, Aug. 7 at 5 p.m. Official nomination and election forms for municipal offices will be available at the city clerk’s office until Aug. 7 by appointment only. If an incumbent city councilmember does not file, the timeframe will be extended until Aug. 12.
For more information contact the city clerk’s office at 707-431-3317.
PG&E Gasline work
Starting July 27, PG&E will start upgrading its natural gas utility lines in Healdsburg as part of its safety upgrades project. While the city of Healdsburg has its own electric utility, gas is supplied through PG&E.
The first phase of utility work will start at Fitch Street between Grant Street and Matheson Street, North Street between Center Street and Fitch Street, Plaza Street east of East Street and Matheson Street between Fitch Street and University Street. In the following weeks, the city will post more information on their Facebook page about phases two through four.
According to a statement from the city of Healdsburg, PG&E expects utility work to continue into early 2021, however, weather or other changing conditions could alter the schedule.
Throughout construction you may notice PG&E contractor trucks and other equipment in the area. If work is set to take place on your property, a local PG&E representative will contact you prior to the start of work.
Additionally, while crews empty the lines for replacement, you may hear loud noise and smell a small amount of natural gas. While this is normal while crews are working, PG&E encourages anyone with concerns to call 1-800-743-5000.
As crews connect new lines, a temporary gas service interruption may be necessary. Should there be any interruptions in services, a representative will contact you prior to work and schedule a gas relight.
Emergency preparedness webinar
The city of Healdsburg is partnering with The Healdsburg Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau, Healdsburg District Hospital and CalFire to host a free wildfire and emergency preparedness webinar this Friday, July 31 at 9 a.m.
Local experts will offer up tips on how to prepare for natural disasters and there will be a Q&A session.
To register, visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/3353638501325997/.
Blood drive
Vitalant will be hosting a community blood drive at the Villa Chanticleer on Thursday, Aug. 27 from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. With COVID-19 and many blood drive cancellations, blood donations are needed now more than ever.
During the appointment temperature checks, social distancing and face mask use will be implemented.
To make an appointment, visit vitalant.org. The blood drive will take place at 900 Chanticleer Way, Healdsburg.
