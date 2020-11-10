Free COVID-19 testing in Healdsburg
The County of Sonoma is offering free COVID testing each Wednesday from 9 to 11 a.m. in Healdsburg at the Healdsburg Day Labor Center at the city hall parking lot at 401 Grove St.
The free confidential tests are available to all Sonoma County residents regardless of documentation status and IDs are not required.
Residents can get tested whether or not they’re having covid symptoms or have been exposed to someone with covid.
To make an appointment, call 707-565-4667.
Test participants may also receive compensation of $30 for getting tested and economically disadvantaged community members can receive financial aid to quarantine if they test positive.
In addition to the Healdsburg testing sites, the county has set up testing in Sonoma, Rohnert Park, Santa Rosa, Guerneville and Cloverdale. For a complete list of the county’s pop-up testing sites and schedule, visit: https://socoemergency.org/events/category/pop-up-testing/2020-11/?tribe_events_cat=pop-up-testing&tribe-bar-date=2020-11.
City rebate offered for reducing irrigation
Healdsburg residents who cut their landscaping irrigation this winter by upgrading their irrigation controls can receive a $100 rebate from the city utility department.
According to the most recent city manager report from interim city manager David Kiff, Healdsburg residents used 125 gallons of water per person every day in October — 60% of which was used for irrigation.
Since we’re heading into the cooler rainy season, residents are being asked to help conserve water by adjusting irrigation timers to shorter times and watering fewer times a week.
If you want to update your irrigation control to a more user-friendly smart option with rain sensors, then consider applying with the utility department for a $100 rebate for an upgraded irrigation system.
To learn more about the rebate or to apply, visit: https://bit.ly/3l6rpyE.
Borel Road closure
Borel Road will be closed to vehicle traffic until Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for tree removal work.
A city contractor will be removing 10 eucalyptus trees along the road that are in ill health and pose a safety hazard. During construction time vehicle drivers will be impacted by traffic control and construction activities. The road will remain open to pedestrians and cyclists and will be cleared for emergency access if needed.
Working hours for construction will be 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For any questions regarding the tree work email Healdsburg Senior Engineer Clay Thistle at cthistle@ci.healdsburg.ca.us.
Law enforcement torch run
Healdsburg police officers and Chief Kevin Burke participated in the annual Law Enforcement Special Olympics run last week and ran four miles to pass the Olympics torch on to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.
The aim of the special run is to raise awareness and funds for sports, fitness and health programs for Special Olympics Northern California athletes.
Not only can law enforcement participate, but folks at home can participate as well and register to walk or run to help the Special Olympics reach their goal of completing 2,020 miles for 2020. To register, visit: https://bit.ly/3hVafCx.
Traffic-related deaths survey
The Sonoma County Department of Health Services and the Sonoma County County Transportation Authority are conducting a confidential survey regarding traffic safety concerns for pedestrians, cyclists and drivers.
The survey is part of the Vision Zero initiative to reduce traffic related deaths to zero and the county-wide survey will help inform the development of the Sonoma County Vision Zero Action Plan.
To take the survey, visit: https://scta.ca.gov/vision-zero/.
Request for Qualifications for Montage affordable housing
The city of Healdsburg is soliciting Requests for Qualifications (RFQs) for the design and development of affordable housing on 14.16 acres at the Montage Hotel site in Healdsburg.
The goal of the RFQ is to identify the most well-qualified and vision driven team for the development and design of affordable housing on the site in partnership with the city.
Responses are due by Nov. 20 by 5 p.m. Those with any questions regarding the RFQ can email city housing administrator Stephen Sotomayor at sstomayor@ci.healdsburg.ca.us or by calling 707-431-3396.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.