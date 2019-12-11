The Healdsburg Community Nursery School opened its big annual online auction Dec. 7.
The auction runs through Dec. 15. Items in the auction include hot air balloon rides, San Francisco Bay yacht cruises, a six-night stay at a villa in Italy and more than a hundred other donated items of all sizes and various values. To participate in the auction go online to hcnskids.com.
More than a single bid can be accepted and revisiting the auction prior to its closing on Dec. 15 will allow you to see if you’re the highest bidder. The Healdsburg Community Nursery School is 50 years old and is operated as a parent cooperative preschool.
Enrollment is open to children ages 2.9 years and older with multiple attendance options of two to five mornings a week.
The school also offers an extended day program and drop ins are welcome.
The school is located at 444 First St. in Healdsburg. Recent enrollment has been increasing slightly with the support of the Healdsburg Forever Foundation, Healdsburg Kiwanis and the John Jordan Foundation. Recently Costeaux Bakery donated 100 Kozlowski pies for a pie sale benefit. The nonprofit school is also supported by rummage sales, an eScrip program and Amazon Smile. Lyn Rutherford is the director and teacher and Kayla Lozinto also teaches at the program.
For more information about the upcoming auction, call the school at 707-433-1817.
