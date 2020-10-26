Healdsburg Fire crews, CalFire and other local fire agencies quickly contained a three-acre fire — named the Russian Fire — that sprang to life around 1:13 a.m. Monday morning on the back side of the Healdsburg Ridge Open Space Preserve.
According to Sonoma County Scanner updates, the fire was first reported around Passalacqua Road and Foppiano Road and some Parkland Farms residents reportedly could see the glow of the flames from the area. Some of the flames and smoke were also visible from the Mt. Jackson camera.
By around 1:52 a.m. the fire had grown from one acre to two to three acres with a moderate rate of spread and four engines were on the scene working dozer lines.
The Healdsburg Fire Department reported on their Facebook page at 3:59 a.m. this morning that the fire had been contained.
“It was east of the Healdsburg Open Space Preserve and adjacent to the trail network. In some cases, the trails were used to stop the fire,” according to the city of Healdsburg.
Interim Healdsburg City Manager Dave Kiff said in a message to residents on the city’s Facebook page this morning that fire crews had been up, staged and ready to respond to incidents such as this.
Fitch Mountain Park and Open Space Preserve and the Healdsburg Ridge Open Space Preserve are both closed until further notice.
-Katherine Minkiewicz
