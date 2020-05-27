Healdsburg District Hospital is co-hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 testing event with Sonoma County Public Health on Saturday, May 30 between 3 and 7 p.m., in its Emergency Department parking lot, which is accessed from the 1312 Prentice Drive entrance. This event will expand the reach of the Public Health’s testing program by collecting data from residents in the northern and western sections of the county with a focus on the Latinx community.
The County Public Health department would like to encourage members of the community who are essential workers or live with essential workers including agriculture/farming, restaurants, health care and in the food supply chain to take advantage of this free test.
Families with children over 5 years old are welcomed to get tested. No identification or insurance is required.
Appointments can be made by calling the public health hotline at 707-565-4667.
Test results will be available 24-48 hours after processing and all residents should adhere to the 6’ social distancing and masking guidelines to ensure their health and safety from spreading or receiving the virus.
If you cannot attend the event on May 30, Alliance Medical Center located next to Healdsburg District Hospital can provide COVID-19 testing services by appointment for their patients and any members of the community looking to establish care with a new medical home. To schedule an appointment or enquire about becoming a patient at Alliance, call 707-433-5494.
Visit the Healdsburg District Hospital website and Facebook page to find updated information on COVID-19 and the latest changes at the district hospital and related clinics at www.healdsburgdistricthospital.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.