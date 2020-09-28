Neighbor groups, partnerships also help with emergency preparedness, fire prevention
Since the Walbridge Fire the Healdsburg Fire Department has been getting many calls and questions about Fitch Mountain’s fire prevention/preparedness efforts — which is a big fire concern for many due to its fuel load, jagged terrain and tight winding roads.
The Healdsburg Fire Department and the city of Healdsburg have been working on a series of fire prevention efforts, including vegetation management in and around Fitch Mountain, work with Citizens Organized to Prepare for Emergencies (COPE) groups, public outreach and emergency preparedness education and home hardening, in order to mitigate wildfire risk and keep residents prepared in case of an emergency.
Before the Glass and Shady Fires broke out and crept their way towards St. Helena, Hood Mountain and the eastern areas of Sonoma County, The Tribune met at the Healdsburg Fire Department under a blue sky with Healdsburg Division Chief/Fire Marshal Linda Collister to discuss the department’s fire prevention efforts.
“We are getting a lot of questions about Fitch Mountain,” Collister said. “First of all, I want to say why the city of Healdsburg is safe and what kind of fire prevention measures we’ve been doing over the years. One of the big things is the COPE groups.”
Work with local COPE groups
COPE groups consist of a team of neighbors who work together and often collaborate with their local fire department on emergency preparedness and fire threat mitigation efforts for their own neighborhood.
Priscilla and Patrick Abercrombie are the leaders of the Fitch COPE group and as a team they’ve worked on fuels management, creating a California Wildfire Protection Plan (CWPP) and a neighbor network so folks can notify one another in the event of an evacuation warning or order.
“During an emergency people want information, so what we’ll do is send out information to the COPE leadership and the leadership can send it out to their groups which is an amazing dissemination of information,” Collister said.
This method of communication and fire preparedness proved to be effective during the recent Walbridge Fire which heavily impacted the Mill Creek area west of Healdsburg city limits. Through the Mill Creek COPE group’s neighbor network and experience practicing evacuations, Mill Creek residents were able to safely evacuate.
COPE organizations also frequently work on vegetation management and the Fitch COPE group has done their fair share of fuels work.
“They’ve done a huge amount of (vegetation) clearing and why does that make Healdsburg safer? Because what it does is it opens up the road a bit so people who come from out of town and park on the edge grass with their hot muffler. Clearing 30 feet back of fuels and vegetation on most of people’s property along the road is huge, it creates a little fuel break,” Collister said.
Other fire fuel management efforts
In addition to COPE’s efforts, the fire department recently worked with COPE and Fire Safe Sonoma to acquire a PG&E grant to conduct fire fuel reduction work along Fitch Mountain Road.
With this grant on Sept. 10, the department and Fire Safe Sonoma worked to clear dead and overgrown brush from the steep slopes of Fitch Mountain.
The fire department and the Healdsburg Community Services took advantage of the resources available at the time from Northern Sonoma County Fire Fuels Crew, Eric Dicke Road Construction, Sonoma County TPW, Fitch Mountain COPE, Fire Safe Sonoma and PG&E to conduct extra fuel work in the Fitch Mountain Open Space Preserve areas.
They were able to clear fuel roads, removes invasive French broom, and clear dead trees with the use of a wood chipper.
Separately, the fire department received permission to work on fuels management on the 147-acre Callinan Property, a private open space preserve.
“We got permission to do work on the Callihan property which touches a huge portion of Healdsburg. It allowed us to do clearing around our critical infrastructure around electrical lines and our communication tower. We were able to put a break, a dozer line, across the top of the ridge,” Collister said.
Collister cited additional fuel reduction efforts, including CalFire crew vegetation work on absentee properties around Fitch Mountain, and city utility department work on power line hardening and fuel management work around lines.
Healdsburg Fire has also recently worked with CalFire, LandPaths and Sonoma County Ag + Open Space to do vegetation reduction work at the Fitch Mountain Preserve and open space.
“That’s one of the big questions,” Collister said of fuel management work on Fitch. “I just want everybody to know that before the city acquired this (the preserve) in 2018 LandPaths had it in 2015 and did some fuels reduction work and clearing the paths before the city took it over, and prior to that it was just unattended for 80 years and now we have the ability to do fuels management.”
She said now every year the department goes up to Fitch with CalFire crews and creates fuel breaks, vegetation removal, burn piles and tree removal and maintenance near fire roads.
The fire department also worked to create fire risk abatement plans for Fitch Mountain and the open space preserve which allows the Healdsburg fire department to work with Ag + Open Space on vegetation management.
“We try to thin out the forest a little bit, take out the unhealthy, dead and dying trees,” Collister said.
Fuels clearing and vegetation management is important because it helps a fire stay low to the ground in the event of a wildfire instead of climbing ladder fuel and getting into the crowns of the trees, which burns hotter and faster and is more difficult to contain.
This was the scenario in Mill Creek during the Walbridge Fire. Since there was a lot of dense and lush fuel, the fire was able to snake its way down drainage canyons and leap back up into another area by getting into the canopies of the trees, leaving areas completely scorched and trees blackened to the core.
In general, understory fires are much easier to contain and are healthier for forests than crown fires.
Home hardening
Home hardening, like creating defensible space and installing gutter guards, is also important when it comes to fire and emergency preparedness. In touring the devastation of Mill Creek, homes that had clearly defined defensible space fared much better than those that did not.
“We do home assessments if they (Fitch residents) request it because we are the responding agency. We’ll go out there and help them look at their properties. Sonoma County Fire Prevention has also been sending people out over the last couple of years to do home assessments as well,” Collister said.
In addition, folks out and around Fitch Mountain are also taking it upon themselves to do structural hardening according to Collister.
“Because they are in the wildland urban interface they are covering their gutters, they’re putting zones of zero to five feet of hardscape, they’re putting in e-vents in on their own and when they replace their roofs they are putting Class A roofs on (a type of roofing that is more fire resilient versus shingle roofing), so those are some of the things (they’re doing),” she said. Homeowners can also choose to upgrade to tempered windows, which are more heat resistant, and fire resistant siding.
The aim of home hardening is to not only protect a home but to prevent a structure fire from getting into the wildlands.
Other home prevention tactics include installing indoor sprinklers. Since 1987 the city of Healdsburg has had a fire sprinkler ordinance, according to Collister, and most homes and businesses in town already have fire sprinklers installed.
For new construction or home remodels, the department has also been requiring the Class A roofing, which is what is typically used in the wildland urban interface.
“If people are worried about fire and they are building a home or are remodeling they can also do these wildland urban interface fire resistant construction and you can do it here within the city,” Collister said.
Public outreach and education
In addition to his Healdsburg fire engineer and fire inspector duties, Ruben Mandujano conducts community outreach and outreach to the Latinx community about the importance of smoke alarms, go bags and emergency preparedness.
“I don’t know how many countless lives he’s saved just by his prevention messages and also just by going out in the community. He’s an amazing resource,” Collister said.
Next steps, lessons learned from Walbridge
With fire prevention week coming up the Healdsburg department will continue to do all of the prevention measures mentioned above, but they will also work on applying tactics learned from the Walbridge Fire.
“We learned that we want to keep the fire on the ground, number two, we want to talk about undergrounding power lines and utilities and more prescribed burning. We’re probably going to do more prescribed burns to keep those fuels down because the build-up of fuels was problematic,” Collister said.
Looking forward, the department will continue to work with folks who want to create more COPE groups. They’ll also look at implementing fuel breaks and dozer lines prior to the start of a wildfire event.
“We want to possibly look at doing fire breaks before a fire gets here so that we’re not trying to pusha line as a fire is coming at us,” Collister said.
Lastly, the city will look at working towards creating a city-wide California Wildfire Protection Plan, which helps lay out wildfire mitigation goals and can help the city secure grants for prevention work. The Healdsburg Police Department also plans on creating evacuation zones and an evacuation map for the city of Healdsburg so residents can be more informed on what area needs to evacuate in the event of a fire or a flood.
