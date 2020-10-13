The Healdsburg Fire Department held its annual open house in the form of a drive-thru event on Saturday morning, Oct.10.
Healdsburg fire crews and some CalFire folks were on hand to give out emergency preparedness brochures, fire safety activities and reading materials for kids and red firefighter hats for those same kids.
While the event usually consists of fire safety demonstrations and a chance for kids to sit in the fire trucks, this year was more of a drive by and wave affair due to COVID-19.
Despite the reconfiguration of the open house, the event was well attended and they had to conclude earlier than planned as they ran out of supplies to hand out.
