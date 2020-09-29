The Healdsburg Fire Department sent a crew with one of their engines to help with the Glass Fire and later sent an additional crew after an “all call” alert was issued asking for additional fire personnel.
Engine 6361 was sent with Healdsburg Fire Captain Mack Montanye, Bennett Leda, Mike Jacobs and Dean De Le Montanya. All call alerts, along with pre-positioning of strike teams, were established after the Tubbs Fire in 2017.
As the Glass Fire started blazing towards the eastern edges of Santa Rosa the all call alert went out and Healdsburg Fire Chiefs Jason Boaz and Linda Collister responded with Engine 6358 with Captain John Sullivan, Brian Crabb, Blake Ratto and Eric Nunn.
According to a post on the Healdsburg Fire Department’s Facebook page, some homes were lost, but many were saved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.