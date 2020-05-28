This morning, Healdsburg High School released new details and guidelines for their drive-thru graduation ceremony set for June 5, and while this is a celebration, there will be strict rules in place, such as wearing a mask at all times and only having one car per family in attendance.
According to the May 28 Healdsburg High School Facebook post, “We do have many rules and guidelines to abide by from the state and county to make this happen … We need each and every one of you to abide by these rules to ensure our community’s safety and wellbeing. If these guidelines are not followed, you will be asked to leave the ceremony.”
The ceremony will start at 8:30 a.m. and graduates are asked to arrive at the Monte Vista Avenue entrance to line up for their start time.
The start times are by alphabetical order:
8:30 a.m. - Affronti - Cano
9:00 a.m. - Carr - Galvan
9:30 a.m. - Garcia - Hipolito
10:00 a.m. - Ibarra - Lumetta
10:30 a.m. - Luna - Onate
11:00 a.m. - Ortiz - Saavedra
11:30 a.m. - Saldana - Von Kleist
12:00 p.m. - Webb – Zaragoza
Guidelines for the ceremony include:
• One car per family (No buses, limos, caravans, etc.)
• All people in the car must be seat belted and wearing a mask.
• Cars will enter the school on Monte Vista. Do not enter on Prince Street.
• When you arrive, there will be a check-in person and you will be prompted where to go at that time.
• As you make your way to the front of the school, there will be a stop for the graduate to exit the vehicle. Only the graduate may exit the vehicle.
• You will be directed where to park and may watch your graduate walk across the stage from your car.
• You may take photos from inside your car.
• Graduation Celebration is providing a professional photographer for the event. Details to come.
• A stage will be set-up for the graduate to walk across and pick up their diploma and gift from the HHS staff.
• Graduates will then return to their car and exit the school on Powell Avenue.
The same day at 7 p.m., a pre-recorded graduation ceremony video will air on Facebook, YouTube and on Comcast channels 26 and 27.
At the most recent Healdsburg school board meeting on May 20, Healdsburg Unified School District Superintendent Chris Vanden Heuvel said of the changes to graduation, “We are trying to find ways to recognize them and capture that special feeling… It’s hard, they’ve had a lot that has been taken away from them in this crisis. There is going to be this closure to 13 years that they don’t get, so we are trying to provide as much as possible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.